More secure federal instant messaging platforms pushed by acting Pentagon CIO

U.S. Defense Department Acting Chief Information Officer and Chief Information Security Officer Katie Arrington said that the implementation of secure instant messaging platforms for government and military leaders will be prioritized following Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's exposure of the country's military strike plans against Houthi rebels in Yemen in a Signal chat that inadvertently included a journalist, according to DefenseScoop.
"The way we have traditionally communicated is going into a [Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility, or SCIF] and having a high-side communication, and that has been the way we have worked it for many, many, many, many years. And we're evolving. The technology is evolving. And I will just say that it is [up to] my office, along with many others, to ensure that we come up with a real capability in real-time to allow that communication to go forward. It's paramount," said Arrington before a congressional hearing, where she noted the establishment of an enterprise-wide Mission Partner Environment to support international information exchanges. Such a declaration comes after Kirsten Davis was nominated by President Donald Trump to become the agency's permanent CIO.
