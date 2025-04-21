Despite being created to facilitate strategy as Hegseth underwent the confirmation hearing process, the chat initially reported by The New York Times remained in use following his confirmation, said sources close to the matter, who noted the chat to have over 12 members. Such a development comes amid an investigation into Hegseth's first group chat with military plans on the commercial messaging app by Defense Department Acting Inspector General Steve Stebbins, which was noted by the Pentagon's spokespersons to have caused internal turmoil. "It's been a month of total chaos at the Pentagon. From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president who deserves better from his senior leadership," said former Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot.
US military strike plans shared in second Hegseth Signal chat
(Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The U.S.'s military strike plans against Houthi rebels in Yemen was reported to have been detailed by Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in another Signal chat with his brother Phil and lawyer Tim Parlatore who are part of the Defense Department, as well as his wife, Jennifer, who previously worked for Fox News, according to CNN.
Despite being created to facilitate strategy as Hegseth underwent the confirmation hearing process, the chat initially reported by The New York Times remained in use following his confirmation, said sources close to the matter, who noted the chat to have over 12 members. Such a development comes amid an investigation into Hegseth's first group chat with military plans on the commercial messaging app by Defense Department Acting Inspector General Steve Stebbins, which was noted by the Pentagon's spokespersons to have caused internal turmoil. "It's been a month of total chaos at the Pentagon. From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president who deserves better from his senior leadership," said former Pentagon spokesperson John Ullyot.
