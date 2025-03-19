The evolution of SOAR: From legacy to next-gen platforms

https://www.scworld.com/resource/automating-vulnerability-management-the-key-to-overcoming-persistent-challenges

The cybersecurity landscape has witnessed a significant shift in the capabilities of SOAR platforms. In this interview, Adrian Sanabria, host of the Enterprise Security Weekly podcast, sits down with Matt Muller, Field CISO at Tines, to discuss the evolution from legacy SOAR tools to the next-gen solutions transforming the industry.

Sanabria noted the limitations of legacy SOAR tools, where manual processes and brittle integrations hampered efficiency and scalability. Muller acknowledged that while Gartner's declaration of SOAR's obsolescence may have been provocative, it highlights the shortcomings of the first-generation platforms that failed to deliver on their promises.

The conversation focused on the distinguishing features of next-gen SOAR platforms, such as the democratization of automation, the integration of AI and machine learning, and the emphasis on secure and flexible workflows.

Muller emphasized the importance of empowering a wider range of users, from analysts to security leaders, to build and leverage automations, rather than relying solely on specialized automation experts.

The case study of the Texas A&M University System's cybersecurity team showcases the tangible benefits of adopting a modern SOAR platform. By blending AI-powered analysis and deterministic workflows, the team was able to save an impressive 300 hours per month, effectively adding two people to their team through automation.

As the cybersecurity landscape continues to evolve, the transition from legacy SOAR to next-gen platforms represents a significant step forward in empowering security teams to streamline their operations, enhance their responsiveness, and ultimately, strengthen their overall security posture.