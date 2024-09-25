Cybersecurity issue disrupts MoneyGram

Major U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram had its services subjected to disruptions that have been ongoing since Friday following a cybersecurity issue that resulted in the takedown of certain systems, TechCrunch reports.

Additional details regarding the nature of the incident and potential compromise of user data were not provided by MoneyGram, which noted an ongoing investigation alongside third-party cybersecurity experts and law enforcement agencies. However, MoneyGram's international partners, including the Bank of Jamaica and the UK's Post Office, reported on Monday that the firm's money remittance services were unusable. Despite disclosing that it has been gaining headway in recovering some of the systems impacted by the intrusion, MoneyGram has not given a specific date for the resumption of its services. Such an incident is already being monitored by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which penalized MoneyGram for its failure to comply with anti-money laundering laws over two years ago.