Phishing
Mobile phishing threat preparedness lagging among organizations, report finds
(Adobe Stock)
Cybersecurity Dive reports that only 50% of organizations' security leaders expressed significant concern about the threat posed by mobile phishing scams even if 60% and 77% disclosed experiencing text- or voice-based executive impersonation scams and one or more intrusions during the last six months, respectively.
Moreover, almost 50% said they had inadequate social engineering attempt visibility on their networks and while 96% noted confidence in their employees' discernment of phishing attempts, over 50% reported employee victimization of text message-based executive impersonation schemes, a survey from Lookout showed. Such findings which come after the FBI warned of the increasing utilization of artificial intelligence and other techniques in spoofing U.S. government officials should prompt organizations to adopt sophisticated and proactive security solutions that offer real-time threat visibility as part of their cybersecurity strategy. Organizations should also provide security awareness programs tackling mobile security threats for their employees while encouraging vigilance and judgment-free incident reporting, according to Lookout.
