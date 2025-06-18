Based on data from 1.4 million devices in 90 countries, the report highlights that 25% of organizations experienced a social engineering incident, and 55.1% of mobile devices were found to be running vulnerable operating systems. Josh Stein, VP of Product Strategy at Jamf, emphasized the need for layered, zero-trust security models and continuous employee training, especially as attacks like infostealers on macOS surged significantly year-over-year. Jamf also pointed to increasing application risks through side-loaded apps and spyware targeting high-profile individuals. The report debunks the myth of Mac invulnerability, citing flaws in tools like Gatekeeper, and warns of phishing campaigns exploiting platforms like LinkedIn. Jamfs findings reflect a shifting threat landscape, calling for mobile devices to be treated with the same scrutiny and protection as traditional endpoints.
Threat Intelligence, Phishing, Malware
Report: Phishing, infostealers top mobile security threats
(Adobe Stock)
Jamfs newly released Security 360 Report underscores the growing complexity of cybersecurity risks across mobile and Mac devices used in enterprise environments, with phishing, infostealers, and unpatched vulnerabilities emerging as top concerns, according to IT Brief Australia.
Based on data from 1.4 million devices in 90 countries, the report highlights that 25% of organizations experienced a social engineering incident, and 55.1% of mobile devices were found to be running vulnerable operating systems. Josh Stein, VP of Product Strategy at Jamf, emphasized the need for layered, zero-trust security models and continuous employee training, especially as attacks like infostealers on macOS surged significantly year-over-year. Jamf also pointed to increasing application risks through side-loaded apps and spyware targeting high-profile individuals. The report debunks the myth of Mac invulnerability, citing flaws in tools like Gatekeeper, and warns of phishing campaigns exploiting platforms like LinkedIn. Jamfs findings reflect a shifting threat landscape, calling for mobile devices to be treated with the same scrutiny and protection as traditional endpoints.
