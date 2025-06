Report: Phishing, infostealers top mobile security threats

Jamfs newly released Security 360 Report underscores the growing complexity of cybersecurity risks across mobile and Mac devices used in enterprise environments, with phishing , infostealers, and unpatched vulnerabilities emerging as top concerns, according to IT Brief Australia Based on data from 1.4 million devices in 90 countries, the report highlights that 25% of organizations experienced a social engineering incident, and 55.1% of mobile devices were found to be running vulnerable operating systems. Josh Stein, VP of Product Strategy at Jamf, emphasized the need for layered, zero-trust security models and continuous employee training, especially as attacks like infostealers on macOS surged significantly year-over-year. Jamf also pointed to increasing application risks through side-loaded apps and spyware targeting high-profile individuals. The report debunks the myth of Mac invulnerability, citing flaws in tools like Gatekeeper, and warns of phishing campaigns exploiting platforms like LinkedIn. Jamfs findings reflect a shifting threat landscape, calling for mobile devices to be treated with the same scrutiny and protection as traditional endpoints.