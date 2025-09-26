Misconfiguration exposes Texas truckers’ data

More than 10,000 Texas truckers have had their personal information inadvertently exposed by a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket linked to the Transportation Department compliance service provider AJT Compliance, Cybernews reports.

Included in the leaked data were more than 18,000 social security cards and over 23,000 driver's licenses, as well as liability insurance cards, employment contracts, drug tests, background check consent forms, employee consent forms, vehicle insurance cards, and vehicle inspection results since 2022, according to Cybernews researchers.

"With these details in the wrong hands, malicious actors could open credit accounts, collect Social Security benefits belonging to the affected individuals, or engage in doxxing," noted researchers, who added that AJT Compliance has since secured the exposed data bucket.

Such a development comes after background check service provider Protection Plus Solutions was discovered by Cybernews researchers to have exposed thousands of PDF documents with Social Security numbers, passport information, and criminal records.