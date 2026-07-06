France accelerates transition to post-quantum encryption

According to Schneier on Security, France is accelerating its transition to post-quantum encryption by halting the certification of security products that do not meet new standards.

France's cybersecurity agency, ANSSI, announced it will stop certifying security products lacking quantum-resistant encryption starting in 2027. This policy mandates that government bodies and critical infrastructure operators must transition to newer, quantum-safe systems.

ANSSI approval is a prerequisite for the use of security products within French government agencies and critical infrastructure, effectively phasing out older encryption methods. The agency's chief of staff indicated that businesses should prioritize purchasing quantum-safe products by 2030.