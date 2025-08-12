Ransomware

Minnesota capital purportedly hacked by Interlock gang

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

Minnesota's City of St. Paul was claimed to have been compromised by the Interlock ransomware group in a highly disruptive attack last month, which has prompted Gov. Tim Walz to obtain the services of the state's National Guard, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

In a post on its leak site, Interlock alleged pilfering 43 GB of data from the city's systems without providing either a ransom demand or a payment deadline. Interlock's assertions come after Mayor Melvin Carter admitted contact from the city's attackers while emphasizing that it refused to meet their demands. "We've maintained access to all of our data the entire time and control of all of our systems the entire time. We are doing what I lovingly refer to as a grand control-alt-delete of all of our city systems. That's our city servers; that's all of our devices, putting upgraded cybersecurity software on them," said Carter.

An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.

Related

Zelle parent sued by New York over negligence leading to fraud

CNN reports that Early Warning Services, operator of the widely used digital payments service Zelle, has been charged by New York Attorney General Letitia James over cybersecurity gaps that allegedly facilitated extensive fraudulent activity on the platform that resulted in the theft of over $1 billion.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds