Minnesota capital purportedly hacked by Interlock gang

Minnesota's City of St. Paul was claimed to have been compromised by the Interlock ransomware group in a highly disruptive attack last month, which has prompted Gov. Tim Walz to obtain the services of the state's National Guard, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
In a post on its leak site, Interlock alleged pilfering 43 GB of data from the city's systems without providing either a ransom demand or a payment deadline. Interlock's assertions come after Mayor Melvin Carter admitted contact from the city's attackers while emphasizing that it refused to meet their demands. "We've maintained access to all of our data the entire time and control of all of our systems the entire time. We are doing what I lovingly refer to as a grand control-alt-delete of all of our city systems. That's our city servers; that's all of our devices, putting upgraded cybersecurity software on them," said Carter.
In a post on its leak site, Interlock alleged pilfering 43 GB of data from the city's systems without providing either a ransom demand or a payment deadline. Interlock's assertions come after Mayor Melvin Carter admitted contact from the city's attackers while emphasizing that it refused to meet their demands. "We've maintained access to all of our data the entire time and control of all of our systems the entire time. We are doing what I lovingly refer to as a grand control-alt-delete of all of our city systems. That's our city servers; that's all of our devices, putting upgraded cybersecurity software on them," said Carter.