"We are committed to working alongside the City of Saint Paul to restore cybersecurity as quickly as possible. The Minnesota National Guard's cyber forces will collaborate with city, state, and federal officials to resolve the situation and mitigate lasting impacts. Above all, we are committed to protecting the safety and security of the people of Saint Paul," said Walz in a statement. Such action by Walz comes as Saint Paul Mayor Melvin Carter released an emergency declaration that activated its emergency operations center to investigate the incident alongside external cybersecurity companies and state and federal law enforcement. Additional measures have also been implemented by Saint Paul to contain the intrusion, according to city Chief Information Security Officer Stefanie Horvath.
Critical Infrastructure Security
Cyberattack against Minnesota capital prompts National Guard activation
(U.S. National Guard)
Minnesota's City of Saint Paul had its buildings' Wi-Fi access, library's collection management systems, and applications disrupted following a cyberattack that has been underway since Friday, which has prompted Gov. Tim Walz to seek the services of the state's National Guard, reports StateScoop.
