Zero Trust World: Viable defense strategies against zero days and supply chain risks

This interview at Zero Trust World 2025 discusses viable defense strategies against zero-day exploits and supply chain risks.

Seamus Lennon, VP of Operations at ThreatLocker, emphasizes the importance of a zero-trust approach, particularly focusing on least privilege access control at the endpoint and application levels. He highlights the challenges of traditional vulnerability management and advocates for proactive risk mitigation through application allowlisting, removing unnecessary software, and controlling network access at the port level.

The conversation also touches upon the increasing threat of supply chain attacks and the need for granular control over application behavior to prevent exploitation, even in the face of unknown vulnerabilities.

Examples of real-world attacks and successful mitigations using a zero-trust framework are shared.