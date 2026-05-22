Zscaler acquires Symmetry Systems to enhance AI security

Zscaler Inc. is acquiring Symmetry Systems Inc., a startup focused on data asset monitoring. The companies announced the acquisition today without disclosing the financial terms, based on information published by Silicon Angle.

The acquisition of Symmetry Systems is expected to bolster Zscaler's cybersecurity offerings, particularly in protecting artificial intelligence applications. Symmetry Systems' platform automatically inventories data assets across cloud, on-premises, and air-gapped environments, tagging files by sensitivity and monitoring for changes or unusual access. This capability can help detect ransomware encryption attempts and quickly identify the impact of credential theft, a process that historically took days. The platform also aids regulatory compliance by verifying data storage against privacy laws and cybersecurity frameworks. For AI, it scans datasets used for training models and monitors data ingested by AI agents, helping to prevent data leaks when agents interact with third-party applications.

Zscaler plans to integrate Symmetry Systems' AI agent governance features into its Zero Trust Exchange product to fine-tune cybersecurity controls based on AI agent activity. Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry stated that the acquisition will provide an essential access graph to map connections between identities, applications, and data sources across the enterprise, addressing the scalability challenges of governing millions of AI agents. The acquisition is expected to close in the coming days.