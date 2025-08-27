MathWorks ransomware attack impacts over 10K

Major U.S. mathematical computing and simulation software developer MathWorks had data from more than 10,000 people stolen following a ransomware attack discovered in May, reports Cybernews.
Infiltration of MathWorks' systems since mid-April has allowed still-unidentified threat actors to pilfer individuals' names, birthdates, addresses, Social Security numbers, and non-U.S. national ID numbers, said MathWorks in a filing with the Office of the Maine Attorney General. MathWorks has disclosed coordinating with external cybersecurity experts to evaluate affected systems, contain the intrusion, and aid in remediation efforts. Despite the lack of evidence suggesting the misuse of the exposed information, MathWorks has committed to offering free identity protection services to all individuals affected by the incident. All of those who had their data exfiltrated as a result of the incident were still urged to be vigilant of suspicious financial account activity and identity theft attacks.
