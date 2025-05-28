Targeting of MathWorks' IT systems has prevented access to certain online apps used by customers, as well as internal systems leveraged by its employees since May 18, according to MathWorks, which emphasized ongoing efforts to restore impacted systems. "We have brought many of these systems back online and are continuing to bring other systems back online with the assistance of cybersecurity experts," said MathWorks. Additional details regarding the intrusion and timeline of complete recovery were not provided by the firm, much to the chagrin of its users. However, such an attack has not impacted certain MathWorks clients who were not dependent on the firm's licensing server, which remains down at the moment.
Ransomware
MathWorks confirms ransomware attack amid ongoing outages
(Adobe Stock)
Major U.S. mathematical computing and simulation software developer MathWorks has disclosed being disrupted by a ransomware intrusion more than a week after outages impacted its widely used MATLAB software suite and Simulink platform, The Register reports.
Targeting of MathWorks' IT systems has prevented access to certain online apps used by customers, as well as internal systems leveraged by its employees since May 18, according to MathWorks, which emphasized ongoing efforts to restore impacted systems. "We have brought many of these systems back online and are continuing to bring other systems back online with the assistance of cybersecurity experts," said MathWorks. Additional details regarding the intrusion and timeline of complete recovery were not provided by the firm, much to the chagrin of its users. However, such an attack has not impacted certain MathWorks clients who were not dependent on the firm's licensing server, which remains down at the moment.
Targeting of MathWorks' IT systems has prevented access to certain online apps used by customers, as well as internal systems leveraged by its employees since May 18, according to MathWorks, which emphasized ongoing efforts to restore impacted systems. "We have brought many of these systems back online and are continuing to bring other systems back online with the assistance of cybersecurity experts," said MathWorks. Additional details regarding the intrusion and timeline of complete recovery were not provided by the firm, much to the chagrin of its users. However, such an attack has not impacted certain MathWorks clients who were not dependent on the firm's licensing server, which remains down at the moment.
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds