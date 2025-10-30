Mastercard unveils threat intelligence platform

Mastercard has unveiled Mastercard Threat Intelligence, a new cybersecurity platform designed to tackle payment fraud across the financial sector, reports FinTech Global

Announced at Money20/20 USA, the solution integrates Mastercard's global fraud data with Recorded Future's cyber threat intelligence , providing banks and merchants with real-time insights into emerging threats. It enables financial institutions to detect fraudulent activity such as card testing, digital skimming, and merchant-targeted attacks before they escalate into major losses.

The platform also issues weekly vulnerability reports and long-term fraud trend analyses to strengthen proactive defense strategies. Mastercard developed the product following its acquisition of Recorded Future, underscoring its push toward intelligence-driven security.

"As the lines between cybercrime and financial crime continue to blur, innovation is an imperative," said Johan Gerber, Mastercard's global head of security solutions. Early trials reportedly helped ecosystem partners dismantle thousands of malicious domains and prevent an estimated $120 million in fraud, demonstrating its large-scale impact potential.