Cyware partners with Microsoft to boost threat intelligence

Cybersecurity firm Cyware Labs has announced a strategic partnership with Microsoft to streamline and operationalize threat intelligence for global enterprises and the public sector, reports SiliconANGLE.

The collaboration integrates Cyware's threat intelligence platform with Microsoft Sentinel and Microsoft Defender, creating a bidirectional exchange of security data that helps organizations act on threats faster. This integration supports STIX/TAXII-based intelligence sharing, enabling large-scale validation of indicators and improving real-time investigations and response.

Microsoft executive Erez Einav said the partnership aims to "empower every defender with a more connected, intelligence-driven experience," enhancing automation and detection quality. Cyware CEO Anuj Goel added that the integration through Azure IP Co-Sell simplifies adoption by providing "high-fidelity intelligence" directly within Microsoft environments.

The announcement follows Cyware's inclusion in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association and reinforces its ongoing collaborations with Microsoft Copilot and other Azure-hosted deployments. Cyware has raised $73 million in funding to date.

