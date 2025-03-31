Massive Twitter data leak purportedly done by insider

Hackread reports that X , formerly known as Twitter, had over 2.8 billion individuals' profile data exposed on Breach Forums by the threat actor "ThinkingOne," who claimed the information to have been stolen by a former employee amid widespread layoffs at the U.S. social media firm.

Information leaked by ThinkingOne not only included account creation dates, user IDs and screen names, profile descriptions and URLs, location and time zone settings, display names and follower count from this year and four years ago, tweet count and most recent tweet timestamps, total friends, lists, and favorites, most recent tweet sources, and status settings, but also data stolen from a 2023 breach, such as email addressees, which was included in the new data trove after X refused to acknowledge the compromise. X had previously regarded the incident two years ago as having included publicly available information. With the claimed number of users affected by the incident being almost 10 times greater than the total number of X users as of January, such leaked information may have been composed of data from older breaches.