Network Security, Application security, Threat Intelligence

Disruptive DDoS attack against X claimed by pro-Palestinian hackers

The logo of 'X' (formerly known as Twitter) is displayed on a mobile phone screen in front of a computer screen. (Photo by Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ismail Kaplan/Anadolu via Getty Images)

U.S. social media firm X, formerly Twitter, had its services significantly interrupted on Monday following a distributed denial-of-service attack claimed by pro-Palestinian hacktivist operation Dark Storm Team, reports SiliconAngle.

Dark Storm Team — which previously compromised organizations in Israel, the U.S., and Europe — took responsibility for the intrusion after X Chief Technology Officer and Chairman Elon Musk reported the platform to be targeted by a "large, coordinated group and/or country" using IP addresses from the "Ukraine area."

Musk's assertions have not been substantiated but X has adopted Cloudflare's services amid its restoration efforts. Such an intrusion was regarded by Deepwatch Chief Information Security Officer Chad Cragle to be indicative of an ongoing cyberwar rather than the security lapses of X.

"With Musk in the spotlight and political tensions at a peak, these attacks bear all the indicators of nation-state aggression. They're throwing everything but the kitchen sink at X and others pushing for maximum disruption, downtime and, if possible, data exposure," said Cragle.

An In-Depth Guide to Network Security

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your network security.

Related

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

DLL InjectionDeepfakeDefacementDisruptionDomain NameDrive-by DownloadDumpSecDumpster DivingDynamic Link LibraryDynamic Routing Protocol

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds