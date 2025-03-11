Disruptive DDoS attack against X claimed by pro-Palestinian hackers

U.S. social media firm X, formerly Twitter, had its services significantly interrupted on Monday following a distributed denial-of-service attack claimed by pro-Palestinian hacktivist operation Dark Storm Team, reports SiliconAngle

Dark Storm Team — which previously compromised organizations in Israel, the U.S., and Europe — took responsibility for the intrusion after X Chief Technology Officer and Chairman Elon Musk reported the platform to be targeted by a "large, coordinated group and/or country" using IP addresses from the "Ukraine area."

Musk's assertions have not been substantiated but X has adopted Cloudflare's services amid its restoration efforts. Such an intrusion was regarded by Deepwatch Chief Information Security Officer Chad Cragle to be indicative of an ongoing cyberwar rather than the security lapses of X.

"With Musk in the spotlight and political tensions at a peak, these attacks bear all the indicators of nation-state aggression. They're throwing everything but the kitchen sink at X and others pushing for maximum disruption, downtime and, if possible, data exposure," said Cragle.