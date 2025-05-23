Identity, Data Security

Massive login credential database uncovered

More than 184 million account credentials likely obtained via information-stealing malware attacks have been exposed by an unsecured database potentially owned by malicious actors, Cybernews reports.

Aside from containing usernames and passwords for various Microsoft offerings, email providers, Facebook, Instagram, Roblox, and Snapchat, such a database also included banking, health platform, and government portal credentials from around the world, according to an analysis by cybersecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler published on Website Planet. "To confirm the authenticity of the data, I messaged multiple email addresses listed in the database and explained that I was investigating a data exposure that may have involved their information. I was able to validate several records as these individuals confirmed that the records contained their accurate and valid passwords," said Fowler, who warned that attackers who gathered the data could still harness it for malicious activity even if the misconfiguration has since been remediated.

An In-Depth Guide to Identity

Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to fortify your identity security.

Related

Wyden: Surveillance request notifications not provided by US telcos

TechCrunch reports that major U.S. telecommunications firms AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon were noted by Senate Intelligence Committee member Ron Wyden, D-Ore., to have failed to inform the Senate regarding federal surveillance requests on lawmakers' mobile devices despite being mandated to do so as part of their contracts.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Basic AuthenticationBiometricsBlock CipherChecksumCryptanalysisData Loss Prevention (DLP)DecryptionDigest AuthenticationDigital EnvelopeDigital Signature Algorithm (DSA)

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds