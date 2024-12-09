Data Security, Threat Intelligence

Manson Market cybercrime platform disrupted by law enforcement

A stark image of a locked down laptop with police tape across it, symbolizing the quarantine of a system following a severe malware attack

Hackread reports that widely known cybercrime marketplace Manson Market — which has allowed not only stolen data trade but also advanced filtering for data purchases — had its infrastructure and network of fraudulent shopping sites used for phishing dismantled as part of a German law enforcement-led operation supported by Europol's European Cybercrime Centre.

Such a crackdown on Manson Market — which commenced in late 2022 following a reported increase in fake phone calls spoofing bank employees — also resulted in the seizure of more than 50 of its servers containing over 200 TB of data, as well as the arrests of suspected hackers from Austria and Germany. Manson Market's takedown comes as major German online criminal market Crimenetwork was disrupted by German authorities. Europol also coordinated the shutdown of the cybercrime-enabling encrypted messaging platform Matrix months after it spearheaded the takedown of the Ghost encrypted messaging app.

