German authorities dismantle ‘Crimenetwork’ marketplace

German law enforcement has dismantled Crimenetwork, a prominent German-language online platform for illegal trade in drugs, stolen data, counterfeit documents, and other illicit goods, Times of Malta reports.

The site, which has been in operation since 2012, boasted over 100 vendors and 100,000 customers, facilitating illegal transactions in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Monero. Fees and commissions ranged from 1% to 5%, with estimated transactions amounting to $98 million between 2018 and 2024.

Authorities seized evidence, including servers, luxury vehicles, and cryptocurrency. A 29-year-old suspect, believed to be one of the platform’s administrators, was arrested and faces multiple charges, including illegal narcotics trade.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser praised the success as a major blow to cybercrime, emphasizing the collaboration with Dutch law enforcement. ""Cocaine and ecstasy were traded on this platform, as were stolen accounts and malware," Faeser said. "This investigative success sends a clear message: criminals cannot feel safe on the Internet either."