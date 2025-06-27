Data Security

Major Iranian nuclear program data leak consists of old info

(Adobe Stock)

Cybernews reports that the massive 25 GB data trove purportedly pilfered from the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran's Nuclear Power Production Development division included information recycled from an older breach as part of an attempt to likely dupe potential buyers.

Information part of the trove, such as NPPD employee names, IDs, and cryptocurrency assets, as well as Iranian nuclear power program files, had been from a dataset exposed between 2019 to 2020, according to Cybernews researchers. "We see it every day, older leaks reemerge with a new price tag, and there is a demand for that. Data doesn't expire as it can be reused from victim profiling to credential stuffing at scale. Old data will be reused again and again until the last penny is drained from it," said researchers. Such a development comes amid intensifying tensions between Iran and Israel, with the former reported to have breached Israelis' home surveillance cameras to facilitate real-time movement tracking for their missile strikes.

