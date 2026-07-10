Scottish NHS Trust staff member emailed personal patient data

Personal details of approximately 150 women who used NHS maternity services were sent to a staff member's personal email account. NHS Forth Valley, the health board responsible for services in the region between Edinburgh and Glasgow, has launched an internal investigation and is contacting the affected individuals, according to a recent report by The Register.

The incident involved a staff member transferring a spreadsheet containing patient data from the maternity system to their personal email. While the majority of the data is unidentifiable, it included full names, dates of birth, NHS numbers, pregnancy treatment information, and the total number of children for some women. NHS Forth Valley has informed the women affected, Police Scotland, and the UK Information Commissioner's Office. The trust stated there is no evidence the data has been shared further and that the staff member has deleted it.

This incident highlights ongoing data security challenges within the UK's public sector, particularly the National Health Service, which has experienced numerous email-related data breaches in recent years involving patient information.