Online security cams reportedly exploited in Iranian missile strikes
Iranian hackers were reported by Israeli officials to have been abusing internet-exposed security cameras to obtain intelligence that would bolster missile attack targeting, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
Mounting exploitation of CCTV cameras has prompted Israeli officials to call on citizens to take down such surveillance devices after initially prohibiting government officials from utilizing public internet-connected devices due to hacking risks earlier this month. "We know that in the past two or three days, the Iranians have been trying to connect to cameras to understand what happened and where their missiles hit to improve their precision," said former Israeli cybersecurity official Refael Franco. Such a development comes amid the growing exploitation of CCTV systems for cyberespionage activities, with Ukraine not only disrupting a pair of surveillance cameras purportedly breached by Russian hackers but also arresting a citizen allegedly involved in installing security cameras for the Russian military intelligence agency.
