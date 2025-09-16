Kering breach compromises luxury brand customers

BBC reports that millions of Gucci, Balenciaga, and Alexander McQueen customers around the world may have had their data compromised following a cyberattack against parent firm Kering claimed by the ShinyHunters hacking operation , also known as UNC6040.

Threat actors were able to pilfer customers' names, phone numbers, email and home addresses, and their total spending in the luxury stores, but not their financial details, as a result of the intrusion, according to Kering, which has not provided further details regarding the extent of the incident but emphasized its refusal to fulfill the ransom demanded by its attackers.

In a conversation with the BBC over Telegram, ShinyHunters alleged that the infiltration of Kering's systems in April had enabled the theft of data associated with 7.4 million unique email addresses.

ShinyHunters then commenced ransomware negotiations with Kering in June, which were denied by the French luxury retail group. Such a development comes after Louis Vuitton and Cartier disclosed having been subjected to cyberattacks.