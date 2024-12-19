Keepit secures $50M

Keepit, a provider of software-as-a-service data protection and backup solutions, has secured $50 million in funding, raising its total investment to $90 million, SecurityWeek reports.

Proceeds from the latest round will be used to accelerate the company’s growth into key markets such as the United States and Europe, alongside other high-growth regions. Additionally, the company plans to drive product innovation by expanding workload coverage and introducing advanced data management and intelligence capabilities.

Keepit’s cloud-native, vendor-independent platform simplifies enterprise data backup and protection with features like instant restoration, API support, access controls, and compliance tools. It supports widely used enterprise applications, including Zendesk, Google Workspace, Salesforce, and Microsoft services such as Microsoft 365, Entra ID, Dynamics 365, and Power Platform. "This investment is not just a financial decision for us -- it’s about supporting a company that is revolutionizing the way organizations think about data security," according to Jacob Bratting Pedersen of Export and Investment Fund of Denmark, which led the funding round.