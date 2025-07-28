Breach, Data Security

IVF clinic's breach hits sensitive medical records

(Adobe Stock)

Genea, Australia's third-largest IVF provider, has confirmed that sensitive patient data compromised in a February cyberattack has been published on the dark web, including medical histories, personal identifiers, and Medicare details, reports ABC News.

CEO Tim Yeoh emphasized in emails to affected patients that this was not a new breach, but the result of the earlier incident. Despite the data's deeply personal nature, covering topics such as genetic and mental health information, Genea has not disclosed how many individuals were affected, the attacker's identity, or whether a ransom was paid. Critics, including cybersecurity experts, have condemned both the delay in notification and the lack of transparency. Patients have expressed frustration over Genea's perceived minimization of the breach, with one former client calling the company's response dismissive and opaque. Experts argue that such incidents highlight urgent gaps in Australia's privacy laws and call for accountability measures on par with those in the European Union. The AFP investigation remains ongoing.

