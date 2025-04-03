Vulnerable SSH servers have been primarily targeted by the Outlaw Linux cryptocurrency mining botnet, also known as Dota, which could self-propagate through its BLITZ initial access component, The Hacker News reports. Multi-stage attacks involving Outlaw, which is developed by a suspected Romanian threat operation under the same name, commence with SSH brute-forcing and proceed with dropper shell script distribution enabling the download of a miner-launching archive file that conceals previous compromise, according to an analysis from Elastic Security Labs. Misconfigured systems, including vulnerable Linux- and Unix-based systems impacted by the CVE-2016-8655 and CVE-2016-5195 flaws, have also been targeted by Outlaw in intrusions resulting in the deployment of SHELLBOT, which allows arbitrary shell command execution, distributed denial-of-service attacks, credential theft, and data exfiltration. "Outlaw remains active despite using basic techniques like SSH brute-forcing, SSH key manipulation, and cron-based persistence. The malware deploys modified XMRig miners, leverages IRC for C2, and includes publicly available scripts for persistence and defense evasion," said Elastic researchers.
Additional details on Outlaw Linux cryptomining botnet emerge
(Adobe Stock)
