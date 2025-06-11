iProov uncovers AI-driven cybercrime operation

A growing wave of AI-driven cyberattacks is targeting financial institutions worldwide, with iProovs Security Operations Center uncovering a coordinated campaign led by the threat actor known as Grey Nickel, Intelligent CISO reports.
These sophisticated criminals exploit weaknesses in remote identity verification systems, especially liveness detection technologies that were never designed to stop digitally injected or AI-generated attacks. iProov identified a rise in advanced tactics including deepfake videos, face swaps, and mobile apps engineered to bypass Know Your Customer processes. Some cybercrime groups are even offering deepfake-as-a-service packages to facilitate large-scale fraud. These arent opportunistic attacks, said iProov CSO Dr. Andrew Newell. They pose an existential threat to the digital transformation of banking. Financial losses have surged, including a US$25.6 million deepfake heist in Hong Kong. Regulatory gaps and inconsistent reporting have created fertile ground for such activity, especially outside the EU, which has begun adopting higher-assurance digital ID frameworks to fight back.
These sophisticated criminals exploit weaknesses in remote identity verification systems, especially liveness detection technologies that were never designed to stop digitally injected or AI-generated attacks. iProov identified a rise in advanced tactics including deepfake videos, face swaps, and mobile apps engineered to bypass Know Your Customer processes. Some cybercrime groups are even offering deepfake-as-a-service packages to facilitate large-scale fraud. These arent opportunistic attacks, said iProov CSO Dr. Andrew Newell. They pose an existential threat to the digital transformation of banking. Financial losses have surged, including a US$25.6 million deepfake heist in Hong Kong. Regulatory gaps and inconsistent reporting have created fertile ground for such activity, especially outside the EU, which has begun adopting higher-assurance digital ID frameworks to fight back.