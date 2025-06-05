‘Big Beautiful Bill’ could bring new challenges for AI, security pros

The second Trump administration has brought no shortage of controversy, along with questions about the future of the enterprise technology space.Along with major initiatives, the administration has proposed cutting a number of federal government organizations and programs that leave pillars of the information technology community such as MITRE and the CVE program up in the air.The cuts and sweeping policy changes have sent organizations scrambling to cope with the new reality and brace for additional actions from the administration and its appointed officials.The crown jewel for the new administration is set to be a legislative act known as H.R 1, the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” The bill includes sweeping changes to a number of government agencies and a reset of many government policy positions.One such change will be to artificial intelligence, where a major investment is planned to advance the technology in the service of government agencies looking to automate day-to-day tasks. The bill currently calls for “$500,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2034, to modernize and secure Federal information technology systems through the deployment of commercial artificial intelligence.”Under the bill, a whopping $124 million will be earmarked to “Test Resource Management Center artificial intelligence capabilities,” while another $145 million would go into the development of “artificial intelligence to enable one-way attack unmanned aerial systems and naval systems.”For those that don’t speak bureaucrat, that means money for AI-powered human resources management and more money to build suicide drones.Most notably, the bill will include a 10-year period barring states from passing any new legislation that would affect the development of AI technologies. The move would essentially make the federal government the sole authority when it comes to regulation of artificial intelligence.The bill also includes $685 million for “military cryptographic modernization activities” and $250 million that would be spent on the Quantum Benchmarcking Initiative.On the surface, the numbers themselves may seem mind-boggling to those unfamiliar with the U.S. government budget, but as the old saying goes: a billion here, a billion there, eventually it all starts to add up.The bill and the overall government budget have been subject to criticism. Senate Democrats have sought protections for the Cyber Security Review Board (CSRB), the agency that oversees reviews on cyberattacks and data breach incidents.Critics have suggested that, by not committing to funding the organization, key checks and reviews of organizations that expose customer data to threat actors will no longer be possible.Legislators, including House Republicans, have expressed concern that the Trump administration’s proposed budget could bring about as much as a 20% cut in funding for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and cuts to critical defenses against foreign threat actors.Similarly, there is concern among critics that the bill and the Trump administration's agenda neglects security concerns, including to vulnerability records the cybersecurity industry depends on. The future of MITRE’s CVE database was thrown into doubt. While the CVE database was ultimately funded for another year, the long-term outlook for the organization and its database remains in doubt.Not surprisingly, the One Big Beautiful Bill has come under some scrutiny and criticism, though not from a source most people would have expected. Trump advisor and financial-backer Elon Musk appears to have some buyer’s remorse and is now lamenting the bill and the associated increase in debt that will be created.
‘Big Beautiful Bill’ could bring new challenges for AI, security pros
