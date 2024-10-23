Breach

Internet Archive breach addressed with Zendesk aid

Internet Archive has been supported by customer service platform Zendesk in securing its email support account after it had been compromised by a threat actor to respond to support tickets during the weekend, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.

Such an incident has stemmed from Internet Archive's failure to rotate its authentication tokens, as initially asserted by the hacker, according to a Zendesk spokesperson. "It's important to note that there is no evidence this was a Zendesk issue and that Zendesk did not experience a compromise of its platform," said the spokesperson. Meanwhile, Internet Archive has committed to bolster its cybersecurity defenses as it restores its services following the breach, which comes after it had been targeted in separate data exfiltration and distributed denial-of-service attacks. "These efforts are focused on reinforcing firewall systems and further protecting the data stores," said Internet Archive Director of Library Services Chris Freeland.

