Phishing, Threat Intelligence

International diplomat-targeted spear-phishing launched by Iranian hackers

Iran Flag Digital Binary Code Cyberpunk Technology Concept

(Adobe Stock)

Numerous embassies, consulates, and international entities around the world, particularly in Europe and Africa, have been targeted by Iranian hackers linked to the Homeland Justice operation in a widespread coordinated spear-phishing campaign, reports The Hacker News.

Malicious emails purporting to be legitimate diplomatic messages tackling the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict have been used by attackers to distribute an illicit Microsoft Word file that lures recipients into enabling content that would eventually result in the deployment of data exfiltrating malware, according to an analysis from Israeli cybersecurity firm Dream.

Threat actors have used more than 100 email addresses from government officials and government organizations, including the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Paris, to deliver the nefarious emails. Such findings follow a ClearSky report detailing the exploitation of the Oman Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a phishing campaign against foreign ministries.

"Similar obfuscation techniques were used by Iranian threat actors in 2023 when they targeted Mojahedin-e-Khalq in Albania. We assess with moderate confidence that this activity is linked to the same Iranian threat actors," said Clearsky in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Related

Years-long phishing evades Google, Cloudflare detection

Major U.S. defense and aerospace firm Lockheed Martin and over 200 other companies across various sectors have been spoofed as part of an advanced phishing operation underpinned by Google Cloud and Cloudflare infrastructure that has remained undetected since 2021, Cyber Security News reports.

Updated Tycoon phishing kit emerges

Operators of the Tycoon phishing-as-a-service platform have enhanced the phishing kit's ability to conceal illicit links in emails amid the growing effectiveness of email security tools in determining such links, reports Infosecurity Magazine.

New ScarCruft phishing campaign sets sights on academics

HackRead reports that spear-phishing attacks spreading the RokRAT tool have been deployed by North Korean state-sponsored threat group ScarCruft, also known as APT37, against South Korean academics, former government officials, and researchers as part the HanKook Phantom cyberespionage campaign.

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

Related Terms

Account HarvestingDeauthentication AttackDenial of ServiceDictionary AttackDistributed ScansDomain HijackingDumpster DivingGoogle HackingHybrid AttackPassword Cracking

You can skip this ad in 5 seconds