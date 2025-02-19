Phishing, Breach

Insight Partners impacted by social engineering attack

Information systems belonging to leading U.S. venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners were confirmed to have been hacked in an advanced social engineering intrusion last month, BleepingComputer reports.

Insight Partners disclosed immediately acting to contain and remediate the breach of some of its systems upon its discovery on Jan. 16, adding that an investigation has revealed no evidence suggesting persistent access to the impacted systems while dismissing the occurrence of further disruptions as a result of the incident. Additional details regarding the intrusion and the potential compromise of company or partner information have not been provided by Insight Partners amid an ongoing investigation with external experts that could last for weeks. "We don't believe, based on what is known, there will be any material impact on portfolio companies, Insight funds or other stakeholders. Insight will update any impacted individuals once information becomes available during our investigation," said the company in a statement.

