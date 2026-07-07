uBlock Origin adds protections against ClickFix attacks

uBlock Origin has quietly added protections against ClickFix attacks to its built-in badware filter list. This update helps block access to websites that attempt to trick users into copying and executing malicious commands, as reported by Cyber Insider.

The popular browser content blocker, uBlock Origin, has integrated specific rules into its badware filter list to combat ClickFix attacks. These rules target known ClickFix infrastructure, suspicious request patterns, and malicious domains. The protections are also available to users of uBlock Origin Lite, a version optimized for Chromium browsers.

ClickFix attacks are a growing social engineering technique where attackers use fake prompts to trick users into executing malicious commands in their system's terminal or run dialog. This development follows Opera's recent introduction of its Paste Protect feature, designed to block similar clipboard-based attacks.