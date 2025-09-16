Breach, Data Security

Insider breach affects 689K American First Finance customers

(Adobe Stock)

(Adobe Stock)

SecurityWeek reports that U.S. payment solutions firm American First Finance had data from 689,000 individuals stolen following an insider breach at Utah-based fintech and banking services provider FinWise Bank in May 2024. AFF customers had their personal information compromised after it was accessed by a former FinWise employee after being terminated from the company, according to a breach notice provided by FinWise to the Office of the Maine Attorney General on behalf of AFF. "Please note that you may have had, or applied for, a FinWise installment loan, a lease-to-own account, or a retail installment sales agreement account with AFF which was impacted by this security incident," said FinWise, which has provided a year's worth of complimentary credit monitoring and identity theft protection services to affected clients. Additional details regarding the incident were not provided by FinWise amid pending litigation from people whose data had been impacted, which was also detailed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

