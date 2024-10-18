Phishing, Malware, Threat Intelligence

Infostealers deployed via phony Google Meet alerts

Share
Closeup Google app with Google Workspace apps (Gmail, Google Calendar, Docs etc) on iPhone.

(Adobe Stock)

Hackread reports that Windows and macOS users have been targeted with a new ClickFix attack campaign impersonating Google Meet alerts to facilitate the deployment of information-stealing malware.

Attacks involved the display of fraudulent Google Meet popup alerts, which would download the StealC or Rhadamanthys infostealers for Windows users and the AMOS Stealer payload for macOS users, according to a Sekoia analysis. Such intrusions are believed to have been conducted by the Slavic Nation Empire and Scamquerteo Team operations, which are associated with crypto scam teams Marko Polo and CryptoLove, respectively. Additional findings revealed the utilization of shared infrastructure between both groups. "Given the variety of initial malicious websites redirecting to this infrastructure, we assess with high confidence that it is shared among multiple threat actors. They collaborate within a centralized Traffers team to share certain resources, including this infrastructure and the AMOS Stealer, which is also sold as Malware-as-a-Service," said Sekoia researchers.

Related

Expanded attacks deployed by SideWinder APT

Attacks by SideWinder begin with the delivery of spear-phishing emails with a malicious LNK file-containing ZIP file or Office document, which triggers a multi-stage infection chain involving JavaScript malware and the Backdoor loader module that ultimately results in the deployment of the sophisticated .NET-based StealerBot payload.

Related Events

Get daily email updates

SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news

By clicking the Subscribe button below, you agree to SC Media Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.