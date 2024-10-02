AI part of substantially updated Rhadamanthys infostealer

Significant upgrades have been introduced in the latest iteration of the Rhadamanthys information-stealing malware, including new artificial intelligence-based optical character recognition that facilitates cryptocurrency wallet seed phrase extraction, according to The Hacker News.

Aside from execution stability enhancements brought upon by overhauled client- and server-side frameworks, as well as text extraction improvements, Rhadamanthys version 0.7.0 has also been beefed up with Microsoft Software Installer file execution and installation capabilities aimed at better concealing malicious activity, a report from Recorded Future's Insikt Group researchers revealed. Such a development comes after Rhadamanthys and other information-stealing payloads, such as StealC and Atomic, were reported by Recorded Future researchers to have been distributed by the Marko Polo cybercrime operation across more than 30 scam campaigns. "Rhadamanthys is a popular choice for cybercriminals. Coupled with its rapid development and innovative new features, it is a formidable threat all organizations should be aware of," said researchers.