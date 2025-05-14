According to a warning from the Indiana Office of Technology, the scam emails were distributed using official-looking addresses via GovDelivery, a communications platform from the vendor Granicus. Although the state ended its contract with the vendor last year, a contractors account remained active and was later compromised. The emails falsely threaten financial penalties and registration holds and contain links to suspicious websites, signed off as if from TxTag Customer Service. Granicus spokesperson Sharon Rushen confirmed the issue stemmed from a compromised administrative user, likely through guessed credentials or social engineering, not a breach of their core system. Indiana Homeland Security and affected agencies have reassured the public that state systems were not compromised and have advised reporting the emails to federal authorities. Agencies affected include the Department of Transportation and the Department of Child Services, among others.
Threat Intelligence, Email security, Phishing
Indiana warns of phishing scam via state emails
(Adobe Stock)
Indiana officials are urging residents to delete phishing emails impersonating state agencies and falsely claiming unpaid toll violations, StateScoop reports.
According to a warning from the Indiana Office of Technology, the scam emails were distributed using official-looking addresses via GovDelivery, a communications platform from the vendor Granicus. Although the state ended its contract with the vendor last year, a contractors account remained active and was later compromised. The emails falsely threaten financial penalties and registration holds and contain links to suspicious websites, signed off as if from TxTag Customer Service. Granicus spokesperson Sharon Rushen confirmed the issue stemmed from a compromised administrative user, likely through guessed credentials or social engineering, not a breach of their core system. Indiana Homeland Security and affected agencies have reassured the public that state systems were not compromised and have advised reporting the emails to federal authorities. Agencies affected include the Department of Transportation and the Department of Child Services, among others.
