Impact of Lotte Card breach more extensive than thought

Major South Korean credit card provider Lotte Card had data from 2.97 million users, or nearly a third of its subscribers, compromised following a cyberattack, The Korea Herald reports.

More than 200 GB of data, or over 100 times larger than initially reported, had been obtained from Lotte Card's online payments server breached between July 22 and August 27, with attackers having been able to pilfer connection information, internal identification numbers, virtual payment codes, and easy payment service types, according to Lotte Card CEO Cho Jwa-jin.

Cho added that nearly 280,000 individuals were found to have more sensitive information, including card numbers, security codes, and expiration dates, exposed as a result of the incident, with the company already reissuing cards to nearly 55,000 of the said customers.

"We will use this as an opportunity to fundamentally reform not just security but the company's entire management framework," said Cho, who committed to installing an internal red team while prioritizing consumer protection in its IT infrastructure overhaul.