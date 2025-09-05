Lotte Card compromised in cyber incident

Major South Korean credit card provider Lotte Card had up to 1.7 GB of files pilfered from its systems following a hacking incident on August 14, United Press International reports.

Despite no indication of critical customer data compromise or ransomware infection, South Korea's Financial Supervisory Service has already launched an investigation into the incident, which was first reported on Monday.

"We are currently verifying the facts, including whether customer information has been leaked," said the Financial Supervisory Service, which ordered Lotte Card to conduct suspicious financial activity tracking. Meanwhile, Lotte Card was noted by South Korean Rep. Kang Min-huk to be negligent in the incident.

"Lotte Card should have done better than this in protecting its customer data. Not only its management, but also its biggest shareholder MBK Partners should be held accountable. I think that a parliamentary hearing on MBK is inevitable because the fund is also criticized for the Home Plus crisis," said Kang.