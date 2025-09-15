Hybrid adoption outpaces security controls

A global survey has revealed that organizations are struggling to get the basics of cloud security right as hybrid and multi-cloud adoption accelerates, Security Brief Asia reports. The State of Cloud and AI Security 2025 report, published by Tenable and the Cloud Security Alliance, polled more than 1,000 IT and security leaders worldwide and found that 82% now operate hybrid environments and 63% rely on multiple providers, yet most lack the visibility and controls needed to secure them. Identity management was flagged as the weakest point, with 59% citing insecure identities and permissions as their top worry and breach data linking failures such as excessive privileges and weak access hygiene to major incidents. The study also found a critical talent shortage, with 34% reporting insufficient expertise and nearly a third stating their executives do not fully grasp cloud risks. Tenable's Liat Hayun warned that identity issues signal a "systemic governance failure" that undermines enterprise defenses.
