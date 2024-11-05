Technical debt, multi-cloud complexity hinder modern tech adoption

A new report from Strata Identity and the Cloud Security Alliance found that organizations face significant challenges in modernizing identity and access management systems due to longstanding technical debt and the complexities of managing multiple identity providers, according to BetaNews.

The report reveals that 71% of respondents struggle to implement advanced application authentication because of legacy system incompatibilities, with 54% identifying technical debt as their primary barrier to IAM updates. The findings additionally found that 65% of companies cite difficulties in enforcing consistent access controls across various IDPs as a leading concern.

While multi-cloud environments enhance flexibility, they also add complexity, with 75% of organizations managing two or more IDPs and 11% managing five or more. Visibility gaps present additional risks, as 73% seek improved oversight, yet 40% struggle with monitoring user behaviors, and 38% lack visibility into application events. Moreover, resilience to IDP-based disruptions is limited, with only 38% of enterprises having robust continuity measures and 52% lacking confidence in their ability to handle outages. Strata Identity CEO Eric Olden advocates identity orchestration as a solution, which can unify access controls across diverse systems without requiring extensive application refactoring.