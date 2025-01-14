Horizon3 launches NodeZero Kubernetes pentesting

Cloud Native Now reports that Horizon3 has introduced NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting, a new addition to its NodeZero platform that focuses on continuous, autonomous penetration testing tailored for Kubernetes clusters.

The tool aims to identify vulnerabilities by simulating real-world attacker techniques, providing actionable insights into weaknesses across infrastructure, applications, and services. The platform prioritizes runtime security testing to offer visibility into potential attack paths and the impact of integrating Kubernetes-specific vulnerabilities with weaknesses in cloud or on-premises systems.

"NodeZero Kubernetes Pentesting goes beyond surface checks, i.e., showing exactly how attackers can exploit weaknesses in real-time. This is about putting organizations in a 'wartime' stance, enabling them to see the true paths of attack and proactively harden their defenses against evolving threats," according to Horizon3 CEO Snehal Antani. The solution can also detect vulnerabilities like container escapes and misconfigured role-based access controls, which are critical for preventing lateral movement and privilege escalation. The platform also provides metrics for executive reporting and board updates, helping to align security measures with organizational priorities.