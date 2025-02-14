Forty-seven organizations, most of which are in the U.S., were purportedly compromised in double-extortion attacks by the Clop ransomware operation, reports Cybernews. Allegedly impacted by the intrusions were U.S. multinational IT services and consulting firm DXC Technology and Chicago Public Schools, which is the U.S.'s third-largest school district, as well as major order management and fulfillment company Datapak Services Corporation, leading specialty food services distributor Diaz Foods, and pharmaceutical serialization solutions provider Covectra, among others, which Russia-linked Clop noted to have disregarded its ransom notices. Such a development comes after Clop — which conducted the widespread MOVEit and Fortra GoAnywhere software intrusions following its temporary disruption by Ukrainian law enforcement in 2021 — admitted having compromised 63 organizations, including CPS, Nissin Foods, SDI Technologies, and Western Alliance Bank, in attacks targeted at vulnerable instances of Cleo managed file transfer platforms Harmony, VLTrader, and LexiCom.
Ransomware, Threat Intelligence, Supply chain
Dozens of orgs claimed to be hacked by Cl0p ransomware
(Adobe Stock)
An In-Depth Guide to Ransomware
Get essential knowledge and practical strategies to protect your organization from ransomware attacks.
Related Events
Get daily email updates
SC Media's daily must-read of the most current and pressing daily news
You can skip this ad in 5 seconds