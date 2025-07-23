High-value equipment targeted by new RFQ scam

Cybernews reports that high-performance computers, satellite phones, network switches, and other expensive equipment have been stolen through fraudulent orders conducted as part of a sweeping net Request for Quote scam.
Highly convincing emails with specific equipment orders have been sent by threat actors impersonating legitimate companies' procurement agencies using public or stolen information, with the receipt of quotations and responses followed by attackers' sending of data needed for net finance request processing, according to an analysis from Proofpoint. Addresses where the equipment will be delivered to are often not provided until shipping is assured, said researchers, who noted the prevalent usage of shipping forwarding firms catering to West African nations, as well as the disruption of 19 domains leveraged by the scammers. "Be wary of Net financing requests that impress a heightened sense of urgency... Phoning the business directly from a phone number listed on the legitimate business website can help validate whether something is authentic, or if it's a scam," researchers added.
