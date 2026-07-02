Apple’s ‘Hide My Email’ feature reportedly has a year-old bug that reveals real email addresses

A bug within Apple's "Hide My Email" feature can reportedly expose a user's authentic email address, potentially putting them at risk of identification, based on information published by Tech Radar.

The vulnerability, discovered by EasyOptOuts co-founder Tyler Murphy, allows individuals with knowledge of the exploit to uncover the real email address masked by the anonymous alias. Murphy reported the issue to Apple over a year ago, providing replication instructions, but says the bug remains unpatched. Apple's "Hide My Email" feature is designed to prevent users' real email addresses from being leaked in data breaches or linked to their identity.

Experts warn that malicious actors could exploit this to uncover the real identity behind an anonymized email. Murphy stated that in limited tests, 100% of "Hide My Email" addresses were exploitable. Apple has indicated that fixes are expected.