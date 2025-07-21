ITRC warns of expanding identity fraud landscape

Biometric Update reports that identity theft in the U.S. is evolving rapidly, driven by AI-powered fraud and increasingly sophisticated impersonation scams, according to the Identity Theft Resource Center's 2025 Trends in Identity Report.
According to the report, criminals are no longer limited to targeting bank accounts. They are now exploiting real estate, education, digital services, and government systems, often using AI to create hyper-realistic scams. The report underscores a shift in identity crime from isolated financial theft to widespread misuse of personal data across multiple sectors. Scammers are leveraging tools like voice cloning, spoofed emails, and synthetic identities to bypass traditional defenses and target both individuals and institutions. Vulnerable groups, lower-income individuals, seniors, children, and ethnic minorities, are disproportionately affected. Though overall incident reports are down, ITRC attributes this to underreporting, not reduced threat. Rising account takeovers, document theft, and mobile breaches point to a more complex and systemic threat. The ITRC stresses the need for global cooperation and real-time intelligence sharing to meet this escalating challenge.
