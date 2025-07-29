While Aeroflot has not provided specifics amid ongoing efforts to immediately restore impacted systems, such an incident was purported to have been conducted by pro-Ukrainian hacktivist operation Silent Crow and the Belarusian Cyber-Partisans. Aside from destroying the IT infrastructure of Aeroflot, Silent Crow and Belarusian Cyber-Partisans touted the theft of the major Russian airline's complete flight history, audio recording, and surveillance database more than a year following the initial infiltration of its systems. "Restoration will likely require tens of millions of dollars. The damage is strategic," said Silent Crow. Such a development comes more than a month after Ukraine's military intelligence agency admitted to compromising major Russian aerospace and defense firm Tupolev following the country's strikes against airbases across Russia.
Hacktivist attack significantly disrupts Russian airline Aeroflot
Aeroflot, Russia's flag carrier, had over 50 flights cancelled and other flights delayed following a "technical failure" beginning Monday morning, according to The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future.
While Aeroflot has not provided specifics amid ongoing efforts to immediately restore impacted systems, such an incident was purported to have been conducted by pro-Ukrainian hacktivist operation Silent Crow and the Belarusian Cyber-Partisans. Aside from destroying the IT infrastructure of Aeroflot, Silent Crow and Belarusian Cyber-Partisans touted the theft of the major Russian airline's complete flight history, audio recording, and surveillance database more than a year following the initial infiltration of its systems. "Restoration will likely require tens of millions of dollars. The damage is strategic," said Silent Crow. Such a development comes more than a month after Ukraine's military intelligence agency admitted to compromising major Russian aerospace and defense firm Tupolev following the country's strikes against airbases across Russia.
