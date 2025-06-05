Breach, Critical Infrastructure Security

Russian aerospace firm breach claimed by Ukraine

Ukraine's Military Intelligence Service, or HUR, has taken credit for compromising major Russian aerospace and defense firm Tupolev in an attack, which purportedly led to the theft of over 4.4 GB of classified data, according to the Kyiv Post.

Attackers who covertly monitored Tupolev's internal document flow in real time were able to compromise internal communications among the company's leaders, as well as procurement records, closed-door meeting protocols, engineers' and designers' resumes, and staff members' data, a source close to the matter said. "The value of the data obtained is hard to overstate. There is now virtually nothing secret left in Tupolev's operations as far as Ukrainian intelligence is concerned. We now have comprehensive information on individuals directly involved in maintaining Russia's strategic aviation," said the source. Such a breach, which also resulted in the defacement of Tupolev's website, comes amid HUR cyber units' intensified attacks against Russian weapons, military logistics, and aviation organizations in recent months.

