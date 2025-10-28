Data Security, Breach

Google denies reports of massive Gmail breach

(Credit: Mojahid Mottakin – stock.adobe.com)

Google has again denied claims of a massive Gmail data breach after several media outlets falsely reported that 183 million accounts were compromised, according to BleepingComputer. The tech giant clarified that the reports stemmed from a misinterpretation of credential dumps compiled from years of malware infections, phishing campaigns, and data breaches, not from a direct breach of Gmail systems. "Reports of a 'Gmail security breach impacting millions of users' are false," Google stated on X, assuring that its defenses remain secure. The confusion arose when Troy Hunt, creator of Have I Been Pwned, added a dataset of 183 million stolen credentials to the breach notification service. Hunt explained that 91% of the credentials were already circulating online, unrelated to Gmail. Google said it routinely helps users reset compromised passwords and warned against sensationalism that spreads unnecessary panic. The company had also debunked similar false breach claims last month involving 2.5 billion alleged Gmail accounts.

